1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,020 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.29% of Ashland worth $57,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,077,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,687,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,371,000 after acquiring an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Performance

Ashland stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.80. 41,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,040. Ashland Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ashland had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet downgraded Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

