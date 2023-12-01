1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 779,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,512 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of WEC Energy Group worth $68,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after acquiring an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.63. 153,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,468,047. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $100.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

