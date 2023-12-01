1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,076 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,076 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $114,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.99. 95,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,631. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.56 and a 200 day moving average of $213.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $229.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

