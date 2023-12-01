1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,407 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,407 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $107,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 129,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,718. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.12 and its 200-day moving average is $193.24.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

