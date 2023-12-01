1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 225,343 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,042,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,343 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $133,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

