1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,141 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.94% of FirstService worth $64,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in FirstService during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.98. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on FirstService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

