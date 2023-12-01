1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 4,973 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of A. O. Smith worth $63,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,147,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139,027 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $58,846,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 696,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 395.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 591,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,929,000 after buying an additional 472,516 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $287,330.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,570.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 56,686 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $4,094,996.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,140.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $287,330.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,725 shares of company stock worth $9,686,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

