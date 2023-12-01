1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 688,305 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 688,305 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $80,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 66,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 89,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.92. 2,823,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,961,412. The company has a market capitalization of $411.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.30 and its 200 day moving average is $107.82. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

