1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 80,796 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of American Water Works worth $57,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.52. 78,596 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.25 and a 52-week high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

