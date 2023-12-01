19,585 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $220,412.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.27. 75,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,617,609. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.