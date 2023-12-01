19,925 Shares in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Acquired by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of AMN Healthcare Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 783,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $68.28. 72,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $124.86.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

