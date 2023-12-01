20,203 Shares in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

