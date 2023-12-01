22,625 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 215,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $15.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $821.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $248.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNCY

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $26,510.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sun Country Airlines news, SVP Erin Rose Neale sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $26,510.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,933.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 3,329 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $51,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,466.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,763 shares of company stock worth $651,861 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled service, charter, and cargo businesses in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company serves leisure and visiting friends and relatives passengers, and charter customers; and provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services to amazon.com services, Inc with flights to destinations in Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.