2,891 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $210.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.46.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

