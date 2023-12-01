3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after purchasing an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,285,246,000 after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,182,812,000 after purchasing an additional 371,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.96. 433,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,576,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.68.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

