40,160 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 552.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,571,781.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,021. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

