40,223 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 267,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,833. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.48.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

