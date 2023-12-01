4,285 Shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SSD opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $167.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.12.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

