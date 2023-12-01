55,680 Shares in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Purchased by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD Trading Up 10.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NSPR traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.07. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InspireMD, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

InspireMD Company Profile

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

