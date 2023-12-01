590,210 Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 590,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coupang in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other news, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $79,207.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Coupang from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Coupang from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coupang from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Coupang Trading Down 5.1 %

CPNG opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $20.10.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

