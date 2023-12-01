60,645 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,953,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 39.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,790.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

CBSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,718. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $67.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

