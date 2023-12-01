64,056 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $10,304,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $273,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $2,721,000. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,066,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,105,000 after buying an additional 36,429 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $28.56. 32,267,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,562,471. The stock has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

