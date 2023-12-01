7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Short Interest Update

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance
NASDAQ VIIAW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 5,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile
