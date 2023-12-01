7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW) Short Interest Update

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VIIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIIAW remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 5,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,477. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.08. 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Get 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. alerts:

7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

7gc & co holdings is a partnership between 7gc, a technology growth fund based in san francisco, california and berlin, germany and hennessy capital, a leading independent spac sponsor based in wilson, wyoming and los angeles, california. 7gc’s mission is to invest in emerging global internet category winners by leveraging its value-adding expertise and proprietary network between the u.s.

Receive News & Ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 7GC & Co. Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.