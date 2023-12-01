8,300 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,521,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,494 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,063,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128,195 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $13.85 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

