A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 52.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 87,279 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $76,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,686,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $937.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.81 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

