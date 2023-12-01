Aaryn Nania Buys 6,000,000 Shares of Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ) Stock

Connexion Telematics Ltd (ASX:CXZ – Get Free Report) insider Aaryn Nania purchased 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$138,000.00 ($91,390.73).
Connexion Telematics Stock Performance
About Connexion Telematics
Connexion Telematics Ltd develops and commercializes fleet management software for the automotive industry in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its product portfolio includes OnTRAC, which manages the courtesy transportation program; and the Connexion platform designed with OEM-agnostic functionality to franchise and multi-franchise.
