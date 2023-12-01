Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.6% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.72. The company had a trading volume of 835,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

