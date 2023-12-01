Academy Sports and Outdoors’ (ASO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.41.

ASO stock opened at $50.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,259.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510 over the last three months. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,688,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,822 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

