Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ASO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 408,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,091. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $32,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 40,531 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,027,765.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,259.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,510. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

