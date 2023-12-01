Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Acquires A$4,771,250.00 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Agostinelli bought 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.74 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of A$4,771,250.00 ($3,159,768.21).

Accent Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.53.

Accent Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.84%. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

Featured Stories

