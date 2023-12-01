Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $606.96. The stock had a trading volume of 456,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,724. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $628.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.52. The company has a market cap of $276.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

