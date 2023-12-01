Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.58 on Friday, hitting $606.43. 628,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,064,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $558.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

