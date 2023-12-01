Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Reduced by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.0% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Adobe were worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 166.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $606.12. 591,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The firm has a market cap of $275.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

