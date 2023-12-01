Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 669,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 668,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

