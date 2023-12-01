Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Lifted to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $9.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Wedbush reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.95. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affirm by 2.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 372.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 111,775 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 366.7% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 28.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Affirm by 23.5% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

