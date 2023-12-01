AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in AGCO were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in AGCO by 99,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after acquiring an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 7,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter worth $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AGCO by 2,102.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $95,107,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AGCO traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 57,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $109.81 and a 52-week high of $145.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.70. AGCO had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.