agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke Acquires 22,300 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

