agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 241.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in agilon health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGL. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in agilon health by 165.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after buying an additional 5,869,660 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in agilon health by 102.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after buying an additional 3,469,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at agilon health

In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AGL. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

agilon health Stock Performance

Shares of AGL opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

