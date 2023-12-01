agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Bought by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of agilon health by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period.

Get agilon health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Price Performance

NYSE AGL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.28. 1,136,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,435. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. agilon health, inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.95.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

(Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.