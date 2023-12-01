Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Michael A. Kaufman Sells 28,907 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 28,907 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $2,493,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,063,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AGYS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.17 and a beta of 0.87. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AGYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
