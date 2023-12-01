Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Michael A. Kaufman Sells 44,427 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,038,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,047,043.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Agilysys Stock Up 1.4 %
AGYS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 183.17 and a beta of 0.87. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $91.61.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.
Read Our Latest Report on Agilysys
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Does the bell-ringing ceremony at Nasdaq move the needle?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.