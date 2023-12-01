Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Michael A. Kaufman Sells 44,427 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Kaufman sold 44,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total value of $3,774,073.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,038,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,047,043.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.4 %

AGYS opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 183.17 and a beta of 0.87. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.59 and a 52 week high of $91.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $58.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.80 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,342,000 after buying an additional 89,045 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,976,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,231,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

