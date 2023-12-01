Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140,017 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 273,363 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $56,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,802,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,100,000 after acquiring an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.87. 414,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,892. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

