AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
AIB Group Price Performance
Shares of AIBRF opened at $4.16 on Friday. AIB Group has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.
About AIB Group
