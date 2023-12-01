Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Air Industries Group stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Air Industries Group has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air Industries Group stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.33% of Air Industries Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

