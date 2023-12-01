Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90,916.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,671,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,389,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,911,211,000 after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after acquiring an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.2 %

APD stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.22. 162,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,500. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $278.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

