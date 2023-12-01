Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,007 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.66% of Albemarle worth $2,265,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $121.25 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $253.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.37.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

