Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,674,000 after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,206,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,989,000 after acquiring an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.82. 35,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

