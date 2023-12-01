Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $140.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

ARE opened at $109.40 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $90.73 and a one year high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 293,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,363,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

