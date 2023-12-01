Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $192.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

