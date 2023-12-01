Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 230 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00.

On Thursday, September 28th, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $31,404.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

